November 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hunters warned of fire hazard ahead of shooting season

By Nikolaos Prakas087
Hunting
File photo

The forestry department on Saturday warned hunters not to start fires or throw cigarette butts due to the high risk of starting forest fires.

Hunting season opens on Sunday, and the forestry department has said that despite the rains in October, the risk of causing a forest fire remains high.

According to their announcement, hunters should avoid starting fires, throwing lit matches, or cigarette butts.

The department added that lighting a fire without a permit within or within two kilometres of the edges of state forests constitutes an offence which, according to the “Forestry Law of 2012,” is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine of up to €50,000 or both penalties together, while it is also an offence to light a fire in rural areas which, according to the law is punishable by imprisonment for up to five years or a fine of up to €20,000 or both penalties together.

Lighting fires is only permitted on barbecues in the forestry department’s picnic areas.

Finally, the department invites anyone who notices smoke or fire to immediately call 1407 or 112.

Related Posts

Well-known ‘turtle protector’ and conservationist Andreas Demetropoulos dies aged 84 (Updated)

Nikolaos Prakas

Jewellery worth thousands stolen in Tsada burglaries

Nikolaos Prakas

One of world’s great yoga masters in Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Photo exhibition of car wrecks aims to raise road-safety awareness

Nikolaos Prakas

Police arrest 37 yr old in Limassol drug bust

Nikolaos Prakas

Dance performances fill Cyprus Choreography Platform

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign