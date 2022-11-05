November 5, 2022

November concerts in the mountains

By Eleni Philippou00
Mountain trips and cosy performances are coming up with the concert series Music in the Mountains presenting its latest three music nights of the autumn season. Quaint villages of the Limassol and Paphos district will welcome musicians and music lovers for three more evenings in November.

First is Kevin Abraham who will perform at Caffè Marcelletti Lounge in Trimiklini on November 10. Along with special guest Clare Hurrell, Kevin will perform reworked covers of golden oldies, along with original songs. As a respected singer/songwriter with a long history of performance in South Africa and abroad, Kevin has recently relocated to Cyprus where he will continue performing intimate concerts with his signature finger-picking guitar technique and vocal style. Clare is a classically trained violinist from the UK who has joined Kevin’s collaborative group Folklands to musically express herself.

Spanish poetry and music will fill Agrovino Wine bar in Lofou on November 17 as soprano Mariza Anastasiades and guitarist Socrates Leptos present their performance, Sueño ibérico. Their 8pm show will include a unique blend of both original and arranged works from France, Italy, Brazil and Argentina, many inspired by the rich musical folklore of their respective countries. Works by Federico Garcia Lorca, Manuel de Falla and Fernando Obradors are part of the programme.

The final autumn concert of the series presents vocalist Alexandros Tsangarides at O Linos in Ineia on November 23. Groovy covers of top songs sung at the piano are what the evening will entail.

Music in Mountains will return in March with even more music, presenting shows in all genres.

 

Kevin Abraham and Clare Hurrell perform live. November 10. Caffè Marcelletti Lounge, Trimiklini. €10. Tel: 97-898997

Spanish poetry and music with soprano Mariza Anastasiades and guitarist Socrates Leptos. November 17. Agrovino Wine bar, Lofou. 8pm. €12. Tel: 99-584871

Live music. November 23. o Linos, Ineia village. 8pm. €15. Sold out. Tel: 96-207351

Eleni Philippou
