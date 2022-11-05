One of world’s great yoga masters in Cyprus

Yogis of the island rejoice. An internationally renowned yoga master is travelling to Cyprus this week to teach yoga sessions in Nicosia and Limassol. Get ready to downward dog, breathe deeply and take in the wisdom of Govinda Kai.
The yoga evenings are organised by the Conscious Collective and Future of Wellness. “Govinda Kai is one of the select individuals in the world who are certified to teach the Ashtanga Yoga Method by its founder, Sri K Pattabhi Jois,” said the organisers. “His quest for truth and purity in the more essential parts of himself and life has taken him all over the world. He studied Tibetan Buddhism under the tutelage of Sogyal Rinpoche and Iyengar Yoga with Patricia Walden, Rodney Yee, and Judith Lasater.”
Kai has been practising ashtanga yoga since 1995 and throughout his journey, he has even taught A-list celebrities. During his time in New York City, Kai worked with Christy Turlington, Sting and his wife, Trudie, Tobey Maguire, Gwyneth Paltrow and other high-profile clients. Now, he is travelling to Cyprus from California for two powerful evenings of yoga.
On Tuesday, Kai will be at Limassol Dance House leading a session from 6.45pm until 10pm. The evening, which costs €80, will include a half-led primary series class from the Ashtanga Yoga system as it is taught by the Jois family from Mysore, India. The practice will be followed by a talk on Ashtanga Yoga and why it is of such great fundamental value to life, especially in rapidly changing times.
Nicosia’s event on November 12 will be a full day of yoga practice, Satsang and Kirtan with Kai at Kundalini Yoga Centre. Lasting from 10am to 5pm, the event will be a unique opportunity to receive wisdom from a first-generation yoga teacher who started his pilgrimage to India some 30 years ago. “This full-day intensive,” add the organisers, “is a wonderful way to develop much greater depth and intimacy with your own yoga and meditation practice, self-reflect and spiritually contemplate life.”
The workshop will begin with some yogic chants and a meditation followed by a full-led primary series yoga Ashtanga Yoga practice. After a brief lunch break, which is not included in the €150 ticket, practitioners will return to the mat to meditate and chant together before delving into a talk by Govinda Kai and Sangha discourse on the importance and value of the philosophy of yoga.
An Evening with Master Yoga Teacher Govinda Kai in Cyprus
Yoga, meditation and discussion with master yogi Govinda Kai. Organised by The Conscious Collective, Future of Wellness. November 8. Limassol Dance House, Limassol. 6.45pm-10pm. €80. November 12. Kundalini Yoga Centre, Nicosia. 10am-5pm. €150. Tel: 99-922794