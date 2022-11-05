November 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police arrest 40 yr old for trafficking

By Nikolaos Prakas0273
File photo

A 40-year-old was arrested in the Famagusta area for aiding migrants entering the country after a boat arrived in the night, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the boat arrived at Cape Greco at 8:15 pm on Friday night. Police found 17 men on the boat, four of whom were underage.

After determining the men’s identities, police transferred them to Pournara reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia.

During further investigations, police discovered that a 40-year-old on the boat had been the captain of the boat.

Police arrested him in the early hours of the morning on Saturday for further questioning.

Related Posts

Well-known ‘turtle protector’ and conservationist Andreas Demetropoulos dies aged 84

Nikolaos Prakas

Hunters warned of fire hazard ahead of shooting season

Nikolaos Prakas

Jewellery worth thousands stolen in Tsada burglaries

Nikolaos Prakas

One of world’s great yoga masters in Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Photo exhibition of car wrecks aims to raise road-safety awareness

Nikolaos Prakas

Police arrest 37 yr old in Limassol drug bust

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign