November 6, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hunter rescued by helicopter in Paphos

By Staff Reporter0210
A hunter out and about on Sunday (Christos Theodorides)

A hunter who fell and injured his leg in the area ​​Kato Pyrgos Tillyria on Sunday was taken to hospital by helicopter, police said.

Hunting season opened on Sunday.

According to police the 47-year-old hunter lost his balance and fell, injuring his leg and left unable to walk to his car.

After calling for help, a helicopter from the Joint Search and Rescue Coordination Centre went to the area and airlifted him to Paphos hospital.

