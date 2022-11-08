November 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pedestrian severely injured in Paphos

By Staff Reporter0108
Paphos General Hospital

A pedestrian was seriously injured in Paphos on Monday when hit by a passing driver.

According to police statement, around 4pm on Monday afternoon, a 40-year-old female driver, under circumstances being investigated, ran over and injured a 58-year-old man while he was crossing the road.

The 58-year-old permanent resident of Paphos was seriously injured and was taken by ambulance to the Paphos hospital A&E. The doctor on duty found the 58-year-old to have suffered multiple rib fractures and he was kept for further treatment in the hospital’s operating room. His treating physician has since declared his condition to be out of danger.

The exacts causes of the accident are being investigated.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Nouris’ statements regarding number of infected at Pournara proven false

Nikolaos Prakas

Radisson Blu International Larnaca Marathon to take place November 20

Jonathan Shkurko

Applications for Limassol Carnival now open

Nikolaos Prakas

Latest election poll shows Christodoulides in lead, Averof in second

Andria Kades

A book of condolences has been opened for Archbishop Chrysostomos II

Jonathan Shkurko

Determination, optimism, open-mindedness: two days at Reflect Festival

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign