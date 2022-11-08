November 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Twenty-two-year old in Geroskipou arrested for drugs, suspected theft

The Paphos District Court issued a four-day detention order against a 22-year-old man for the illegal possession of drugs, burglary tools and property.

According to police statement, around 4 am on November 7, traffic police in Geroskipou stopped the 22-year-old resident of Cyprus for a check.

A physical search revealed quantities of drugs, both methamphetamine and cannabis, various burglary tools and items of property for which he gave no satisfactory explanation.

He was subsequently arrested and detained for four days while Paphos CID continues investigations.

