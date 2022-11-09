November 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEducation

10th anniversary of the international multithematic bio-medical congress

By Staff Reporter00
Efforts to establish Cyprus as a regional educational, research and excellence centre are bearing fruit, President Nicos Anastasiades said on the 10th anniversary of the International multithematic bio-medical congress.

Renowned doctors and scientists from all over the world attended the gala dinner at the presidential palace on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the International Multithematic Bio-Medical Congress “Biomedical Scientific Cyprus” on Thursday night.

Their participation “manifests that it has been firmly established as an internationally reputable Congress in the field of Medical Science,” Anastasiades said in his address at the event.

“I have no doubt that during the interventions and discussions held today and which are to continue during the next two days, our medical community will receive insightful knowledge on medical and health related issues, such as, amongst others, on cancer, neurology, cardiology, diabetes and molecular medicine,” he added.

President Anastasiades praised organiser European University of Cyprus for its “pursuit of academic and research excellence, with the annual Times Higher Education ranking it among the world’s top 201+ universities as regards policies and practices implemented in the fields of teaching, research, entrepreneurship and the transfer of knowledge to society.”

He also said that “equally important is the fact that the University’s policies and actions actively compliment the Government’s efforts to establish Cyprus as a regional educational, research and excellence centre.”

“And I am glad to attest that our efforts are bearing fruit if one considers that in 2013 only 8 thousand EU and third-country nationals had chosen Cyprus for studies, whilst now they are over 35 thousand,” he noted.

 

