November 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Second suspect in attempted murder arrested

By Gina Agapiou00
police car night 2
File photo

A 36-year-old man has been arrested as the second suspect in connection with the attempted murder of a man in Larnaca last month.

For the same case, police had arrested a 37-year-old man.

The two were allegedly seen by passersby trying to cut off and steal a catalytic converter from a parked car at around 9.15pm on Saturday.

When they realised that people were coming towards them, the thieves, in their attempt to escape, entered another car and drove in reverse, hitting one of the bystanders, a 34-year-old man, who was walking on the street.

The man was seriously injured in the face, chest and arm, where he suffered various fractures and wounds. He was taken to the Larnaca general hospital for treatment.

 

Related Posts

Cypriot Captain of seized oil tanker repatriated

Nikolaos Prakas

Akel to protest the opening of Grivas Dighenis museum in Chlorakas

Nikolaos Prakas

Man threatens couple with a gun

Staff Reporter

L’Etape Cyprus by Tour de France

Press Release

Podiatrists to offer free tests in view of world diabetes day

Gina Agapiou

Three out of ten Cypriots smoke, poll finds

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign