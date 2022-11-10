November 10, 2022

Anastasiades hails France as a key strategic partner

President Anastasiades held a working meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace (PIO)

President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday called France a ‘key strategic partner’ of Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean, welcoming the growing ties between Nicosia and Paris on a range of issues of common interest.

Anastasiades held a working meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, during which he conveyed his thanks for the “excellent relations” between the two leaders over the last few years.

The president spoke of the prospects for further enhancing relations in the areas of defence and security, education and energy.

According to a statement released by the government, the president personally thanked his French counterpart for his ‘invaluable support’ whenever Cyprus-related issues are discussed at the United Nations, the European Union, the EUMed 9 and other forums.

He assured Macron that until his last day in office he would continue working toward a peaceful resolution in Cyprus in accordance with international law.

“I conveyed to President Emmanuel Macron my concerns about the impasse in the Cyprus issue which, as long as it continues, is a threat to European security. I came to Paris with proposals for mobility, de-escalation of tensions and avoiding the creation of new fait accompli,” Anastasiades later posted on his Twitter feed.

During the meeting, Macron also informed Anastasiades about the “latest dramatic developments in Ukraine and the prospects for ending the war. The President [Macron] undoubtedly played a decisive role and took several initiatives in order to reach a peace agreement.”

The president travelled to France to attend the Paris Peace Forum, organised by the French Presidency. He was due to return to Cyprus later in the evening.

