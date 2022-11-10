November 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Bands to rock out Savino Live

By Eleni Philippou00
them

Rock bands, solo artists with atmospheric sounds and conceptual evenings arrive soon at Larnaca’s most popular live music venue, Savino Live starting with a performance by Fuse on Friday.

The five-member band will once more perform an explosive live set in their signature style. Pop-rock covers, originals and well-known hits will get the crowd moving. Doors open at 10pm but the music does not begin until 11pm.

As the next weekend approaches, musician Constantinos Lemesios will take the Savino Live stage to present his new album titled Them. In this new EP, Lemesios experiments with atmospheric electronic sounds and synthesizers, and wanders between IDM music and the underground, art-pop European electronic scene.

The full band that will accompany him on November 18 comprises three top-notch musicians: Mike Nicolaou on guitars, Xanthos Pattichis on bass and Stefanos Eliopoulos on drums. They will perform with Lemesios, presenting songs from his new EP, and older, beloved songs from his previous album Dysphasia. Before they take the stage though, a new singer/songwriter from Portugal, Cristiano Luìs, will open the evening with his music.

 

Fuse

Popular local band performs live. November 12. Savino Live, Larnaca. Doors open at 10pm, live music at 11pm. €10. Tel: 99-426011

Them Album Presentation

By Constantinos Lemesios November 18. Savino Live, Larnaca. Doors open at 10pm, live music at 11pm. €10. Tel: 99-426011, 99-656367

