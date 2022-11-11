A minute with Alexander Theo Actor

Where do you live?

I live on my own, but my yiayia lives next door <3

What did you have for breakfast?

I tend to skip breakfast, but if I was, probably a good porridgeeeeee

Describe your perfect day

Being creative, seeing friends, eating good food

Best book ever read?

Tough one, A New Earth. Also The Four Agreements as it’s a long book in a short book that explains everything within a short space of time!

Best childhood memory?

Being financially freeeee!

What is always in your fridge?

Flaounes, joke. I would say chicken, veg and some good dark chocolate.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

It varies from Coldplay to Vybz Kartel to Burna Boy to Adele.

What’s your spirit animal?

I would say a dog, I love to be fed and sometimes walked.

What are you most proud of?

This is a tough one, I really can’t answer that.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

Another really a tough one, the ending of The Truman Show, also Perks of Being a Wallflower, the ending of that. OMG there are so many!

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Jim Carrey!

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would love to go back to my parents when they were younger to spy on their nights out!

What is your greatest fear?

Not being Cypriot

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Things do get better. AND not to focus on career too much!!!!

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

They support Spurs!

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

EAT!