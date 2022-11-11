November 11, 2022

Coronavirus: Six deaths, over 3,500 new cases this week

By Nikolaos Prakas00
covid results 06

Six people died from Covid-19 over the past week, the health ministry announced on Friday, while also reporting another 3,625 cases of the disease.

A total of ten people were recorded as Covid deaths in the previous seven days although only six of them were from the week November 4-10, and three were from the previous year, and one that was from the previous week.

They were two women, 77 and 85, and eight men, aged between 68 and 92.

This brings the total number of deaths from Covid in Cyprus to 1,210.

Meanwhile another 69 patients are in state health services organisation Okypy hospitals.

Nine of these are in serious condition and three in ICU, who are negative but are intubated due to Covid symptoms.

Out of the 72,556 tests conducted this week, 3,625 people tested positive, bring the number of positive cases up to 606,287 since the start of the pandemic.

