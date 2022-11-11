November 11, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cruise ship passenger flown to Limassol General, due to cardiac arrest symptoms

By Nikolaos Prakas00

A cruise-liner passenger was flown to Limassol for urgent treatment after experiencing heart attack symptoms while onboard, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) announced on Friday.

The cruise-liner was located off the coast of Cyprus at the time the JRCC received the call.

According to JRCC, on Thursday evening it received information from the Bahamas flagged cruise ship “Ambience” that as it was sailing 69 nautical miles off Cyprus, an 82-year-old man presented cardiac arrest symptoms and needed immediate medical assistance.

The JRCC immediately mobilised and after medical consultation from a Nicosia General doctor, a helicopter of the national guard with a specially trained nurse of the ambulance unit picked up the patient, who was transferred to Limassol General Hospital for further treatment.

