November 11, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Interview with Cypriot sailor Pavlos Kontides for “Culturescope”

By Paul Lambis01
3 kontides medal

Culturescope showrunner and presenter PAUL LAMBIS speaks to Pavlos Kontides, a humble, dedicated, and hard-working national treasure who has established himself as one of the finest sailors in the world, while also making history in his own right as Cyprus’ first and only Olympic medallist to date.

Watch the full interview here: PAVLOS KONTIDES INTERVIEW
Visit the Culturescope website: www.culturescope.eu

In 2012, Pavlos Kontides won silver at the London Olympic Games making him the first and only person of Cypriot nationality to have won an Olympic medal. Kontides was crowned back2back Laser World Champion and European Champion and in 2018 he won the most prestigious award of recognition in sailing – the Rolex World Sailor of the Year Award.

pavlos+kontides+1

Kontides’s excellent performance has earned him international recognition. He is widely considered as one of the most important sailors in the world and the most successful athlete in the sports history of Cyprus. Besides being a great athlete, Pavlos Kontides is also a role model for thousands of young people who listen to his motivational speeches with undivided interest.

