November 11, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested for driving under influence of drugs

By Nick Theodoulou00
A 26-year-old has been arrested after police found him driving under the influence of drugs and with a suspended licence, authorities said on Friday.

Just before midnight on Thursday, police in Paphos stopped the vehicle being driven by the 26-year-old, who had a 27-year-old woman in the car with him, later found to be the owner of the car.

During their investigations, police determined that the man had been driving with a suspended licence, and that the vehicle did not have insurance or proper registration.

Both the man and woman were taken to the Paphos police station, where they were charged.

The woman was charged for allowing the man to drive the vehicle.

According to a narcotest later performed on the driver, the 26-year-old was also found positive to drugs.

 

