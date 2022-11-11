November 11, 2022

Photographic exhibition looks at Greek and Turkish Cypriots

A new exhibition opens this month at CVAR Severis Foundation inviting photography lovers to the old town arts and culture venue. The photography exhibition will run from November 16 to 30 displaying Cypriot artist Veysi Soyer’s images.

Soyer was born in Nicosia in 1952. A pharmacist by profession, he was the first Turkish Cypriot photographer to be awarded the AFIAP title and has received a number of prizes for his work over the years. He has exhibited widely and has worked as a photo editor for numerous magazines. Married with two adult children, Soyer teaches art-in-photography and has served as a jury member in photographic competitions.

The photographs that form part of the upcoming exhibition are of portraits taken mostly before 1995 and are a collection of Greek and Turkish Cypriots from all over the island. Through this work, the photographer tried to capture the inner soul and the moment in time of his subject, now ready to be presented at the Nicosia museum.

 

Photographic Exhibition

By Veysi Soyer. November 16 – 30. CVAR Severis Foundation, Nicosia. Tuesday-Sunday: 9.30am-5pm. Tel: 22-300994

