Animal rights campaigners and residents gathered at Kato Paphos harbour on Sunday to demand stronger enforcement of animal protection laws and more staff for the services responsible for policing abuse and poisoning.

The protest, held under the slogan “United for Animals – Our Voice is our Strength”, was organised by Animal Supporters Cyprus and the Animals Party.

Kyriakos Kyriakou, president of the Cyprus Animal Party, said the situation had worsened, and called for the competent services to be given enough personnel and inspectors to carry out effective checks and intervene immediately in cases of abuse and poisoning.

“Placing people in positions simply to exist as a label, unfortunately, leads nowhere,” he said.

He argued that substantial action was needed and not only the formal presence of officials.

Kyriakou also spoke on the role of volunteers, saying those who give their time and money to look after animals cannot take on the responsibilities of the state.

Sylvia Gascou, a representative of Animal Supporters Cyprus, who is originally from Hungary and has lived in Cyprus for 28 years, said people of other nationalities were now joining the effort, including Germans, Italians and British residents.

Gascou also raised concern that, although several laws exist to protect animals, some remain inactive and are not applied in practice.

The organisers and participants said the protest was intended to send a message that animal protection requires cooperation, effective implementation of legislation, stricter penalties and stronger competent services.

They said the aim was for animal welfare to move beyond legislation on paper and into practice.