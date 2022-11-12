November 12, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus host Israel in rugby international

Cyprus’ ‘Mighty Mouflons are preparing to host Israel at a new venue on Saturday 12 November in the first of their two home matches this season.
The rugmy match was due to take place at a new venue known as the Maroni Community Stadium located close to Zygi, before a late change saw it moved to the Stelios Kyriakides Stadium in Paphos.

Tickets will also be available to buy at the gate.

Rugby is still very much an emerging sport in Cyprus but the incredible early success of the Cyprus national team has set the tone for a long and bright future of rugby on the island.

Cyprus held the world record for the most consecutive international rugby union wins (24) until it was surpassed by England Women who achieved 25 consecutive wins on 14 September 2022.

Our loyal fans around the world show tremendous support via social media and by attending matches or watching the livestreams and have adopted our ‘Mighty Mouflons’ nickname!

The Cyprus Rugby Federation works constantly to develop and promote rugby in Cyprus and our aim is to get the sport played in every school, town and community across the island.

The federation relies on the support of its rugby-loving volunteers who contribute their time and skills to keeping rugby active both domestically and internationally.

If you would like to become part of our rugby family through playing, coaching, officiating or joining the committee, please contact us by email at [email protected] to find out how you can get involved.

