November 13, 2022

Cyprus Mail
TurkeyWorld

Central Istanbul blast leaves multiple wounded

By Reuters News Service00
turkey 1

An explosion on a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul’s Taksim area left multiple people wounded and others running from the scene, according to Turkish media and published videos.

State broadcaster TRT and other media showed videos of ambulances and police headed to the scene on Istanbul’s Istiklal Street.

Related Posts

Ukraine’s Kherson races to restore power, water after Russian retreat

Reuters News Service

IMF chief warns on U.S.-China rivalry, calls Trump-era tariffs counterproductive

Reuters News Service

Donetsk battles are ‘hell’, Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says as Kherson mops up

Reuters News Service

A third of humanity face life in climate hotspots, scientists warn

Reuters News Service

UK pubs call for beer duty freeze ahead of tough Christmas

Reuters News Service

Nineteen dead in Egypt after bus falls into canal

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign