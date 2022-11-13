Inflation has gig economy perk: more side hustlers

Some members of the shared economy are seeing a resurgence in the side hustle as inflation bites. People are becoming more interested in driving for Uber Technologies (UBER.N) and listing their abodes on Airbnb (ABNB.O) in order to make an extra buck. That is a pleasant shift for the marketplaces that rely on sharing workers or spaces. And at least for now, demand for the services is keeping up.

Uber’s Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said last week that over 70 per cent of the ride-hailing firm’s drivers noted that inflation played a part in their decision to sign up to work. Lyft(LYFT.O) had more active drivers than it has had since the start of the pandemic. Vacation rental company Airbnb, meanwhile, also reported “strong growth” in the number of new hosts in quarterly earnings. The company’s CEO Brian Chesky said that people are especially interested in earning extra income through hosting, mirroring a pickup in second jobs during the Great Recession in 2008.

It’s part of a broader uptick in freelancing: A McKinsey survey estimates that 36 per cent employed respondents, or 58 million Americans, identify as independent workers, up from 27 per cent in 2016. And people need ways to supplement their income. US consumer prices rose 7.7 per cent in the year through October, and prices have recently risen more than they have in four decades.

Having more workers in theory gives companies leverage. US President Joe Biden last month proposed a new gig worker rule that could fundamentally change how companies classify their workers. But for now, competition among the providers of the shared service could be a good thing. Drivers or hosts ultimately take a cut of the bookings that come into platforms. The more providers that people can choose from, the smaller the cut those providers might be willing to take to get the job.

There’s another side to inflation, too – decreasing demand. But the shared economy seems to be holding up fine, even if the economy isn’t. Uber points to “absolutely no signs of slowing down.” Airbnb had its biggest and most profitable quarter ever. DoorDash (DASH.N) had orders tick up 27 per cent year-on-year to 439 million in the third quarter. Each of the companies warned of signs of a weakening consumer or are looking out for them. For now, though, extra side hustlers could work in their favour.

CONTEXT NEWS

Uber Technologies, Lyft, DoorDash and Airbnb reported third-quarter earnings in November. Uber Technologies on Nov. 1 said revenue grew 72 per cent year-on-year to $8.3 billion in the third quarter. Lyft on Nov. 7 said that revenue increased 22 per cent year-on-year to $1.1 billion. DoorDash on Nov. 3 reported revenue increased 33 per cent year-on-year to $1.7 billion. Airbnb on Nov. 1 said revenue rose 29 per cent year-on-year to $2.9 billion for the quarter, and said adjusted EBITDA increased 32 per cent year-on-year to $1.5 billion.

The US Department of Labor on Oct. 11 proposed a rule that would make it more difficult for companies to treat some workers as independent contractors. The rule would require companies that rely on so-called gig workers to designate them as employees, which could give them more benefits and legal protections.