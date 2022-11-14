November 14, 2022

Today’s weather: Mostly clear, partial clouds after noon

On Monday the weather will be mostly clear, but after midday, temporarily increased cloud cover is expected. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be a little rough. Temperatures will rise to 24 C inland, 26 C on the east and south coasts, 25 C on the north and west coasts and 15 C in the higher mountains.

On Monday night the weather will be mostly clear. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort, and the sea will be calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will drop to 11 C inland, 15 C on the east and south coasts, 14 C on the north and west coasts and 7 C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday, the weather initially be mostly clear, but gradually increased cloud cover will be observed, which is expected to bring isolated rains, with an isolated storm possible in the north-west. Temperatures are expected to drop slightly.

On Wednesday, increased cloud cover is expected to bring isolated rains and storms, while in the afternoon in the mountains, the interior, and the south-east coast, an isolated storm is possible. Temperatures will continue to drop.

On Thursday, the weather will initially be partly cloudy and later mostly cloudy with isolated showers, while from midday onwards isolated thunderstorms are expected. Temperatures will not change appreciably,  fluctuating slightly below average for the season.

