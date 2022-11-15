November 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnergy

EAC workers to strike on Thursday, further strikes intended

By Iole Damaskinos03

Electricity authority workers will go on a ‘warning’ strike this Thursday EAC union general secretary Kyriakos Tafounas said, speaking on CyBC radio Tuesday morning.

The strike will take place between 11am and 12 noon outside workers’ offices. The unions also intend to proceed with an all-day strike on Wednesday 23 November if their demands are not addressed.

Tafounas explained that in a series of letters they had informed all pertinent authorities of the serious problems concerning the EAC, safety and health of staff, the cost of electricity, and timely and effective service for consumers.

“The staff is disappointed and displeased,” the union rep said with the continued inactivity in the resolution of these matters.

A core demand includes opening 370 job positions, including mechanics and network specialists. The finance ministry’s budget, however, greenlighted 145 openings, which irked the unions.

Renewable energy sources are also a source of contention, as unions demand that any interference by other state services should be scrapped so EAC can diversify its energy offerings and reduce the cost of production.

The Dhekelia power plant is an additional sticking point, with the union claiming it is being mishandled, demanding for the outdated and cost-inefficient units to be upgraded. The cost of emission fines from Dhekelia – a strategically located station for the grid – Tafounas said, is currently having to be passed on to consumers hampering EAC from lowering the price of electricity.

Tafounas further criticised the move to demote EAC from being the sole supervisor of electrical installations, saying that for years EAC staff have provided this service free of charge and that the move weakens safety standards for consumers and anyone connected to the grid.

The union complaints come as the industry is set for a significant shakeup – although the ever-elusive date for opening up the electricity market appears to have been pushed back to 2023.

 

 

