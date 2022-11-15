November 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Health spending triples in last decade

By Nikolaos Prakas00
President Nicos Anastasiades will present the pillars of the Cyprus-Tomorrow plan at a second such event at the presidential palace on the issue on Wednesday, Undersecretary to the President Petros Demetriou said on Tuesday.

Demetriou added that the president would discuss his ten years in office, talking about one pillar at a time, with Wednesday’s to focus on health.

During the first event, Anastasiades presented the policies and actions of the government for expanding the welfare state to provide a strong net of protection and support for all citizens, Demetriou said.

On Wednesday, the president will discuss the pillar of the health, namely the creation of a modern and resilient health system, with quality treatment, and care services for every citizen.

“Particular emphasis will be placed on the implementation of the Gesy, which is the largest reform for the benefit of the citizens, in the history of the Republic of Cyprus.

“As an example, let me simply mention that, from 2013 to 2022, the total expenditure on health, as a percentage of the state budget, almost tripled,” he said.

