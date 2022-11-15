November 15, 2022

Hooded hooligans attack AEK club house

By Iole Damaskinos00
smashed window
File photo

Unknown hooded men attacked the AEK fans’ clubhouse in Larnaca on Monday night, causing extensive damage.

According to a police statement, around 7 pm on Monday night, a group of 30 unknown persons their faces covered by hoods and helmets, walked to the back side of the building and using clubs, stones and other objects smashed six windows and the doors. They then allegedly threw a firecracker inside the building and fled. The building was locked up at the time.

Police arrived on the scene, where they carried out examinations, collected evidence and sent out patrols to the surrounding area, to no avail.

Larnaca CID is continuing investigations.

