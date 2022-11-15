November 15, 2022

Integrating Montessori practice into teacher training

Are you an early year’s educator? Would you like to add the Montessori expertise to your existing teacher training? Then the Integrating Montessori Practice (IMP) course may be the right course for you.  The IMP course offers you the great opportunity to complete the study in less than a year!

Little Gems Training Centre (LGTC) pioneers once again! Having been the first to deliver authentic and accredited Montessori education in Cyprus, LGTC now launches the IMP course to Cyprus’ teachers in collaboration with Montessori Centre International, UK. The course was developed in response to demand from employers within the Montessori community and for early year’s practitioners wanting to add the Montessori expertise to their qualifications.

The IMP course has been designed to meet the needs of practitioners worldwide where they can study flexibly at their own pace through a blended learning programme with support and guidance from dedicated Montessori specialist turor(s). The blended learning programme combines online study through an innovative Virtual Learning Environment, with face-to-face materials practice.

The director of LGTC, Carola Lång-Howard, says “The ripple effect of Montessori education in Cyprus has been great over the past 15 years. We have several enquiries from already trained teachers that would like to learn about the Montessori curriculum and approach. The IMP course is therefore such a great opportunity for them to add to their existing training and in such a flexible, thorough and professional way”

 

For further information please contact LGTC by email: [email protected] or by phone: 22 351319 or 999 50070.

