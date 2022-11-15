November 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for possession of two antique cannons

By Nick Theodoulou00
18th century cannons
The Cannons are those typically found on shipwrecks

A 36-year-old Limassol man in possession of two 18th century cannons was arrested on Monday for having antiquities without a license.

Local media reported that the drug squad (Ykan) had received a tip-off and went to the Limassol residence at about 4pm but stumbled across the suspect and three others digging up the cannon from the garden.

It was further stated that an excavator was unearthing the weathered cannon, while another cannon was also uncovered during a search of the property.

An antiquities department expert was called in and explained that the two cannons are those typically found on shipwrecks and would have been part of a seafaring vessel’s armaments.

