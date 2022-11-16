Daily News Briefing

November 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
By Staff Reporter07
In today’s episode, overcrowding is a perennial problem at the central prison but has grown worse in recent years, the ombudswoman said on Tuesday after completing an investigation, and calling for immediate action to solve the problem.

In other news, thousands of students protested across the island on Tuesday, condemning 39 years since the north’s unilateral declaration of independence.

President Nicos Anastasiades said “the sad anniversary of the declaration of the pseudo-state is another reminder of Turkey’s illegal actions.

Elsewhere, the pay gap between men and women in Cyprus is 9 per cent, meaning that women on the island earn 91 cents for every euro earned by men, Commissioner for Gender Equality Iosifina Antoniou said.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

