Cyprus’ tourism sector needs to adapt more quickly to a changing international environment, with greater emphasis on quality, higher value per visitor and the use of technology and artificial intelligence, the association of Cyprus tourist enterprises (Stek) said on Monday.

Marking World Tourism Day, the association said the occasion should not only serve as a reminder of tourism’s contribution to the economy, employment and development, but also as a chance to consider where the sector stands and how it needs to evolve in the years ahead.

That debate is becoming more pressing as tourism businesses face a more demanding operating environment, shaped by geopolitical uncertainty, stronger competition from other Mediterranean destinations, climate pressures, labour needs and rapid technological change.

For Cyprus, Stek said these pressures are compounded by the island’s heavy reliance on air connectivity, increasing the need for greater flexibility, faster adaptation and closer coordination between the state and the private sector.

In that context, the association argued that future policy cannot focus simply on bringing more tourists to the island.

Instead, it said the priority should be to increase the value generated by each visitor, extend the tourism season and strengthen Cyprus’ appeal through more authentic and differentiated experiences.

Technology, and particularly artificial intelligence, could play an important role in that shift.

Stek said the use of AI and data is already opening up new possibilities for tourism businesses, from understanding visitor preferences more accurately and offering more personalised services to forecasting demand and managing pricing and bookings more efficiently.

The same tools can also support sustainability goals, it added, by helping businesses monitor and reduce energy and water consumption, while also limiting food waste.

However, the association stressed that technology should complement, rather than replace, the human side of hospitality.

“Hospitality is, above all, a people-centred activity,” Stek said, arguing that AI should be used to reduce repetitive tasks and allow employees to devote more time to service and the overall visitor experience.

That, in turn, means investment in technology must go hand in hand with investment in skills and workforce development, it added.

The issue will remain high on Stek’s agenda in the coming months, with the association’s annual tourism conference due to take place on November 24, 2026, at The Landmark Nicosia.

Under the title Tourism Beyond 2030: Competing in an Era of Constant Change, the conference will look at how the sector can move beyond broad discussions around AI and focus instead on practical applications and the business value the technology can create.

It will also examine climate resilience, innovation and the wider structural changes expected to shape tourism beyond 2030, as Cyprus looks to strengthen its position in an increasingly competitive market.