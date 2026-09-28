A total of 34 citations were issued by police officers in Paphos on Sunday night as they led a crackdown on the users of mobile scooters, the police said on Monday.

In total, 14 people received citations for riding in unauthorised areas, 10 received citations for failing to wear helmets, four received citations for carrying objects while riding, and three received citations for allowing their scooters to be used by minors.

Additionally, one person received a citation for riding outside of a cycle lane on a road which had one, another received a citation for riding through a red light, and another received a citation for failing to make a hand signal before turning.