HIO clarifies role of on-call healthcare services

On-call services deal with specific health emergencies and do not operate like emergency departments, the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) sought to clarify on Wednesday.

Though the service has been available since July 2022 for adults and children, it aims to offer Gesy beneficiary access to care during out-of-office hours for free.

“Before visiting the on-call services people must call beforehand and inform them about the urgent problem they are facing.” During the call, it will be determined if the individual needs to be seen by a doctor. If so, an appointment will be arranged.

Symptoms for visiting an on-call site include an acute onset of “worrying symptoms”, sharp and severe pain, worsening symptoms related to a chronic disease or high fever coupled with other symptoms.

Issues surrounding pre-existing medical conditions (when not urgent), getting a prescription, obtaining a referral, or the wish to be seen by a GP because someone did not have time to see their own GP are not covered by on-call services, the announcement said.

Blood tests, X-rays, wound dressings are not available.

For urgent care, patients must call the emergency services at 112 or seek out the closest ER.

On-call services work over the weekends and on public holidays. On Saturday, they are open between 9 am-5pm and Sundays as well as during holidays between 3-7pm.

In Famagusta, the location is at Leoforos Sotiras 8, 5286 Paralimni.

In Larnaca the location is at Ayia Marina medical centre at Pavlou Valdaseridi 10, 6018.

In Limassol, the on-call service is at the Mediterranean hospital on Stygos 9, 3117, Ayia Fyla.

In Nicosia, the location is at Ippokration Hospital, 6-12 Psaron, 2408, Engomi.

In Paphos, it is at Iasis Hospital, Voriou Ipirou, 8, 8036.

On the first weekend of the month, the on-call services are at the state health services.

In Famagusta at the general hospital.

In Larnaca at the general hospital and old hospital health centre.

In Limassol at the Linopetra health centre and general hospital.

In Nicosia at the Latsia health centre.

In Paphos at the general hospital.