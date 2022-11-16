November 16, 2022

House president calls on UK’s help to kick start talks

House president Annita Demetriou on Wednesday called on the UK to offer a constructive contribution to negotiations on the Cyprus problem, in a meeting she held with the UK’s new high commissioner in Cyprus Irfan Siddiq.

According to a parliamentary press release, she underlined Cyprus’ unwavering commitment to finding a fair and just solution to the Cyprus problem.

“We expect that the UK will support these efforts and contribute constructively, so that the Turkish side refrains from actions that undermine efforts to resume negotiations.”

Demetriou stressed that the Cyprus problem is a matter of violation of international law and legitimacy and must be resolved within the framework defined by the resolutions of the United Nations. She also criticised the instrumentalisation of irregular migrants from Turkey, who enter through the north to the Republic of Cyprus.

The House president also asked for the high commissioner’s assistance with the problem of the increased cost for Cypriot students to study in the UK.

Siddiq reaffirmed the UK’s position and support of efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem on the basis of the agreed UN framework, underlining that the UK will continue to work in this direction.

The two sides also reaffirmed the close relations between Cyprus and the UK as well as the prospects for further strengthening them in a wide range of areas of common interest.

In this regard, reference was made to the Cyprus-UK Memorandum of Strategic Cooperation signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries on Tuesday, as well as the first visit of the Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle to Cyprus, last February.

 

 

