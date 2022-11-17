November 17, 2022

Lidl Cyprus’ 20th store opens in Nicosia on November 24

With 20 stores throughout Cyprus, Lidl Cyprus confirms the ever-increasing preference of its consumers for the simple, economical and quality purchases it offers. Continuing its steady, island-wide expansion, Lidl will inaugurate the operation of its new store, which follows the standards of modern supermarkets abroad.

Aiming to optimise the shopping experience of its consumers, the new store is especially designed to offer customers an even more relaxing and easy shopping experience. Every part of its grounds – from the free car charging point, to its bright and longer corridors, to its comfortable parking areas and green space – is designed according to the chain’s new European standards, raising the quality of service even higher, so that everyone can find what they want even closer to them, without wasting money or time.

Lidl’s newest Nicosia store is located at 153 Tseriou Avenue, Strovolos, and will be inaugurated on November 24.

And just like similar previous occasions when Lidl has opened a new store over its 12 years of operation on the island, the milestone will also be a celebration for consumers – particularly as this is the supermarket chain’s 20th state-of-the-art store. Thus, on the day of the opening, there will be many surprises, offers and Lidl delicacies awaiting shoppers.

Meanwhile, Lidl Cyprus remains steadfast in following its development plan, while planning further stores for its customers, as well as more modern services, so that they can enjoy their daily quality shopping, more comfortably and economically than ever before.

