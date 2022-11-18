60x with metaverse tokens ApeCoin (APE), The Sandbox (SAND) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, both ApeCoin (APE) and The Sandbox (SAND) rate among the top performers of the metaverse coins. ApeCoin currently has a market cap of $1.4 billion, and The Sandbox has a market cap of $1.2 billion. With new platforms such as Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), excelling in phase two of its presale stage with a 125% price increase so far, now is the time to 60x your crypto investments with ApeCoin (APE), The Sandbox (SAND), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

ApeCoin (APE)

The ApeCoin ecosystem primarily uses ApeCoin (APE) as a utility and governance token. Holders of ApeCoin may become members of ApeCoin DAO and have a say in many aspects of the ecosystem, including products, partnerships, and allocation of ecosystem funds.

The creators of ApeCoin (APE), Yuga Labs, are also behind Otherside, an ApeCoin-powered metaverse that enables digital communities to own virtual plots of land.

The Sandbox (SAND)

Powered by the native token SAND, The Sandbox is a play-to-earn platform where members can create games and digital assets using The Sandbox’s free creative tools and then sell them on The Sandbox (SAND) marketplace.

The Sandbox metaverse provides a user-friendly way for gamers who are not tech-savvy to monetize their voxel creations.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol is an investment platform positioned as one of the first cryptocurrency spaces that brings together everyday crypto investors and startups that need capital.

Too often, start-up businesses with groundbreaking ideas are limited by regulatory red tape, while investors with limited funds miss out on opportunities reserved for venture capitalists. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) removes these entry barriers by making allowing startups to raise capital by minting fractionalized, equity-backed NFTs. These can be purchased for as low as $1.

In order to create interconnected economies, ORBN will allow token holders to vote on key decisions and upcoming projects, stake and have a passive income, and receive cashback rewards and discounts. In addition, members of the Winners Circle, a VIP group of investors, will have exclusive access to face-to-face meetings with project founders and priority access to private funding rounds.

For added benefit, the Orbeon Protocol swap platform enables users to swap a variety of cryptocurrencies and NFTs, privately at first, to ORBN token holders. Swapping will be accessible to anybody using the Orbeon Protocol ecosystem when public.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

60x with the right metaverse tokens at the right time

While it would be hard to overlook the metaverse’s recent less-than-stellar performance, this volatility is par for the crypto course as analysts predict its value will reach $5 trillion by 2030.

If you invest in ApeCoin (APE), The Sandbox (SAND), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) you will have stakes in two of the top ten metaverse coins as well as early entry into a platform geared to revolutionize the crowdfunding and venture capitalist market.

The current price of ApeCoin (APE) is $3.92, the current price of The Sandbox (SAND) is $0.8985, and analysts are forecasting a 6,000% rise in Orbeon (ORBN) price during the presale from $0.004 to $0.24.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more