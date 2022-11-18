Daily News Briefing

November 18, 2022

In today’s episode, the vast majority of Cypriots, more than two thirds, feel dissatisfied, anxious and angry about the general state of affairs in the country, while almost 70 per cent think that corruption is endemic, a new presidential-election poll has revealed.

In other news, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will remain committed to being involved in the process of finding common ground to restart Cyprus talks, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas Miroslav Jenca said on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Cyprus is seeing a growing interest from the international film industry, with a Cyprus-USA co-production currently in the final stage of production.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

