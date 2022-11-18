November 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Culturescope2EntertainmentFilm, TV & Book ReviewsShowbiz

Interview with Cypriot actor Yiannis Photinos for “Culturescope”

By Paul Lambis03
27

Culturescope showrunner and presenter PAUL LAMBIS speaks to Yiannis Photinos, a Greek Cypriot actor who, beyond his impressive stage performances and television appearances in both Cyprus and the US, had the privilege of appearing on The Steve Harvey Show.

Watch the full interview here: YIANNIS PHOTINOS INTERVIEW
Visit the Culturescope website: www.culturescope.eu

Yiannis’ passion for acting started at a young age when he watched Jim Carrey perform on the big screen. “I instantly knew what I wanted, and that was to become an actor,” he said.

His lifelong dream became a reality when he completed his studies at The Stella Adler Academy of Acting, the same prestigious Hollywood school that ‘entertained’ the likes of Robert De Niro and Marlon Brando.

299337125 612587596902177 977501642367995780 n
Yiannis Photinos in the theatrical production “Souvenir Shop Cyprus”

In his interview on Culturescope, Yiannis talks about his love of acting, his experiences as an actor in Cyprus and the US, his opinions on Cyprus’ budding film industry, and his future goals.

Related Posts

August Strindberg’s The Father coming to Nicosia

Eleni Philippou

An evening of margaritas and manifesting

Eleni Philippou

Yasemin Collective launches The Autism Theatre project

Eleni Philippou

Forest bathing event in Limassol aims to inspire human reconnection

Eleni Philippou

Restaurant review: Wagamama Limassol

Andria Kades

Queer Wave 2022 launches at Rialto Theatre

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign