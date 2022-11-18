November 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

One person arrested for AEK club house vandalism

By Sarah Ktisti01
Larnaca district court

Larnaca district court on Friday arrested and detained a 26-year-old suspect for conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanour, unlawful assembly, rioting, malicious damage, illegal possession of an offensive instrument and illegal possession of explosives.

The offences concern the smashing of windows and other property damage perpetrated at the AEK football club house by a band of 30 hooded hooligans in a case under investigation since last Monday.

The man was charged in writing and released, and he is set to appear before court on December 14.

Until this date, the court has ordered that the 26-year-old present himself once a week at a police station in his local area and sign a personal guarantee for €5,000.

