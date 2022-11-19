November 19, 2022

Fire at Nicosia school set deliberately

A fire broke out on Friday night at the Ayios Chrysostomos high school in Lakatamia, Nicosia.

Police said that around 9pm on Friday night police were called about a fire in the wooden entrance leading to the offices of the school.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire.

From initial tests carried out by the police and the fire service, it appears that the fire was set maliciously.

 

