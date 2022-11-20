November 20, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hope for Children currently supporting more than 6,000 families

By Katy Turner034
Since its founding, the Hope for Children organisation has helped more than 1,800 unaccompanied minors, it said on Sunday, while it House of the Child has seen 1,565 children pass through its doors since 2017.

Since 2008, Hope for Children said it has stood by thousands of children, standing up for their rights, their education and supporting those who have been sexually abused.

One of the main pillars of the organization since its foundation is the principles of the United Nations International Convention on the Rights of the Child and European Law.

“All these years, HFC has embraced children who have experienced abuse and abandonment, and who have found hope again in the hands of the people of Hope For Children who, with their immediate intervention and support, contribute to the rehabilitation and relief of their traumas,” it added.

Working with the American International School, in September the organisation published a children’s book outlining the rights of the child.

Hope for Children currently supports more than 380 foster families around Cyprus and more than 6,000 families with essential items.

