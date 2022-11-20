November 20, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Presidential candidate calls for unity

By Katy Turner00
It is time to move forward with unity and patriotic responsibility, whatever our differences, moving from words to deeds, as our responsibility towards the future generations to build the future that our country deserves, Disy leader and presidential candidate Averof Neophytou said on Sunday.

Speaking at the memorial service for Savvas Rotsides in Mammari, Neophytou said times are critical for the island with the clouds of war covering Europe.

“Revisionism is a real threat to all of us. Because in this gloomy climate, Turkey is also insisting on escalating its provocative and aggressive behaviour. With its illegal actions in Famagusta, it violates international law and the law of the sea. At the same time, the threats against Greece are continuous,” he said.

Neophytou said these threats should not be taken lightly and that in these critical times for the country, we must reiterate at every opportunity our determination to resume dialogue as soon as possible with the sole aim of reaching a solution on the basis of the agreed framework of the bizonal, bicommunal federation and the resolutions of the United Nations.

He added that the desire to liberate our country remains our top priority, but to achieve this we must put aside any differences we have.

“We can talk about our different ideologies, our different thoughts and tactics. But let’s not forget. Our homeland is one and for the entire Cypriot people, the sufferings of the past and the division must not be repeated. To get the message that we all need to fight together to justify the sacrifice of each fighter,” he added.

