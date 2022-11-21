November 21, 2022

Man arrested for impersonation at Paphos airport

A twenty-one-year-old man was arrested at Paphos airport for a case of impersonation on Sunday.

According to the police statement, on Sunday afternoon a person with a Spanish passport presented himself in the departures area bound for Italy.

Upon examination it was determined that the passport in presented had been reported as lost in another country. When interrogated, the person admitted his true identity. According to the police, the 21-year-old, who is an asylum seeker, intended to use the passport to travel to Pergamon.

Paphos CID is continuing investigations.

