November 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Musicians question the space between light and darkness

By Eleni Philippou00
“Now that I live deeply and absolutely with myself, I want to know who I was when I existed, what I was thinking, how I lived and what it is that composes my future absence,” Manos Hadjidakis once said and his words, and works, have inspired a new performance soon to take the stage of Technopolis 20 in Paphos.

Five talented musicians will perform at Technopolis 20 on Friday December 2 a musical performance titled Nocturna, where the audience is set up to question their existence between light and darkness.

“The night,” say organisers, “as seen in everyone’s space and time of personal thought, is set as the example for the presentation of a repertoire consisting of works from the local and the international music scene. As a result, the repertoire creates an unexpected nostalgic and dreamy mood, but at the same time, it shows the brutal image of reality and many social injustices that remain unlighted.”

Works by Hadjidakis, Theodorakis, Alexia, Aurora, Agnes Obel and other greats of the music world will be heard, as well as examples of traditional idioms from Greece and Cyprus. On stage, Maria Voultsopoulou (voice), Kyriakos Costa (piano), Alexandros Komodromos (el. Guitar), Giannis Koudounas (trumpet) and Petros Kkallis (percussion) will bring the pieces to life in orchestrations and arrangements edited by Kyriakos Costa, Alexandros Komodromos and Maria Voultsopoulou.

 

Nocturna

Five musicians perform together. The concert is under the support of Larnaca Interact Club. December 2. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8.30pm. €12. Tel: 7000-2420

