November 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
December brings 2nd Film Festival on Disability

By Eleni Philippou00
The Film Festival on Disability returns for the second consecutive year, upgraded and enriched. An initiative of the Centre For Social Innovation – CSI, in view of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, the festival will take place on December 2 and 3 at the Theatro Polis – OPAP in Nicosia. The free festival will screen five films of different cinematic genres in English and Greek with subtitles.

A king with an articulation problem who has to address an entire nation. The love story of a girl from the English countryside with the quadriplegic man she takes care of. The true story of a Cypriot composer with muscular dystrophy. A student with motor neurone disease who becomes a top scientist. A man with scissors instead of hands, struggling to relate with normal people. Realism and imagination, biography and fiction, stories about people who decide to fight their own battle and overcome the social barriers of their disability.

As such the mini film festival will screen The King’s Speech on December 2 at 5.45pm and Me Before You at 8.30pm. December 3 will host three screenings starting with the film Transcendence at 5.15pm and The Theory of Everything at 6pm, concluding with Edward Scissorhands at 8.30pm.

 

Film Festival on Disability

Film screenings on occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. December 2-3. Theatro Polis – OPAP, Nicosia. Various times. In Greek and English. Free. Registration required. Tel: 22-610711

