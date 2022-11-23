November 23, 2022

Barcelona duo to perform and host music workshop

By Eleni Philippou022
Can you make music from your body? You sure can, and a Barcelona duo traveling to Cyprus this November is here to show eager music fans how. On Saturday in Phini village, the La Testapazza duo will hold a workshop titled From Sound to Music. Between 3pm and 6.30pm at the Dio Dio Collective space, the duo will show participants how they can use their body to create sounds and experience the music-making process free of complicated theories or techniques.

Guided by two experienced musicians, Pol Paolino Jubany and Mattia Tullio Sinigaglia, participants will be able to explore their musicality and rhythm and try to use it also in conversation with the others. The workshop’s purpose is to share the opportunity to discover and experiment, finding new paths and possibilities that lead to creative way of expression.

No previous musical experience is required to join the workshop and anyone older than 10 is welcome to attend the session, held in English. Alternatively, the public can see La Testapazza duo in concert on Saturday evening as they perform with their guitars at Dio Dio at 7.30pm.

Their acoustic blues made them known on the blues scene of Barcelona, where they have been playing since 2013. From the beginning of their collaboration, the duo experiments with multiple genres of music from the European and American continent. Their repertoire includes calypso, tarantella, chanson francaise, son, samba, gipsy jazz, rock’n roll, bossa nova, delta blues, Italian and Spanish folk and standard jazz tunes. Hot wine and pumpkin soup will be available to accompany the live music.

 

From sound to music workshop

By La Testapazza from Barcelona. November 26. Dio Dio Collective, Phini village. 3pm-6.30pm. Tel: 99-978356

La Testapazza Live

Guitart performance by duo from Barcelona. November 26. Dio Dio Collective, Phini village. 7.30pm. Tel: 99-978356

