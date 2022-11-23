November 23, 2022

In today’s episode, we hear that the tourism sector showed ‘tangible growth’ in 2022, which was on Tuesday put down to increased air connectivity and policies introduced by the government over the last 10 years.

In other news, ‘Dangerous medicine’ is not being practiced at the Paphos general hospital, state health services organisation Okypy said yesterday after criticisms were levelled against the facility.

We also hear that the issue of glamping has returned to discussions at the House of Representatives, after they were previously rejected.

All these stories and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail. For more news updates, visit www.cyprus-mail.com

