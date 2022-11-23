November 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Exercise equipment installed along Latchi walkway

By Staff Reporter00
pexels andrea piacquadio working out, beach, push up
File photo

Exercise equipment has been installed along the coastal walkway in Latchi to promote healthy habits to young people.

The four pieces of exercise equipment amounting to €10,000 were funded by the Cyprus national addictions authority, Polis Chrysochous municipality said.

They were placed facing the sea in Latchi next to the coastal path walk.

The action was carried out in the framework of limiting exposure to unhealthy or risky behaviours, the municipality added.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

People with disabilities to protest in front of presidential palace

Andria Kades

‘Crazy dog lady’ goes from strays to serial killers

Theo Panayides

Drink driver fined €500

Staff Reporter

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

I miss the land but does the land miss me?

Eleni Philippou

EAC workers on strike

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign