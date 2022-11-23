November 23, 2022

Paphos police investigating two cases of car arson

Paphos police investigated two separate car arson cases on Wednesday.

The first car arson in Simou took place at 1.50am where the owner of the vehicle put out the flames with her partner before the fire services arrived, but it had been extensively damaged.

Authorities attributed the fire to an arson attack and after statements were given, police issued an arrest warrant for one suspect.

In Chlorakas, a 30-year-old man’s car was set on fire on Ayia Eleni street at 3.45am. He told officers he had lent it to a friend for the past ten days.

Police said it appeared to be an arson attack with the front of the vehicle being substantially affected. Officers continue investigations.

