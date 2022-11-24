November 24, 2022

Anastasiades and Tatar to meet next month

By Andria Kades07
President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar are expected to meet in December, during a UN-organised reception marking the end of the year, CNA reported on Thursday.

The last time the two leaders met was in April, during an event organised by Unficyp at the old Nicosia airport where an action plan on including women in the process for solving the Cyprus problem was discussed.

Greek Cypriot negotiater Menelaos Menelaou and Turkish Cypriot special representative Ergün Olgun held their first meeting on Thursday since the visit by the UN’s assistant secretary-general for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, Miroslav Jenča.

During the meeting, the two said that Jenča’s visit was a positive development, indicating the continued interest of the UN for the Cyprus problem.

They also recapped matters discussed at technical committees, according to CNA.

 

