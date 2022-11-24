November 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Earthquake shakes areas of Limassol and Paphos

By Jonathan Shkurko00
A 4.0 magnitude earthquake shook Cyprus early on Thursday.

According to the department of geological survey, residents in Limassol and Paphos felt the earthquake at 2.34am.

It had an epicentre 30 kilometres northeast of Paphos, the department said.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

The phenomenon is monitored by the seismological centre of the department and relevant information is published on the official website.

 

