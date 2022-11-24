November 24, 2022

Forestry department giving out free trees

By Antigoni Pitta03
tv25saplings

The forestry department on Thursday announced that its ‘Tree Week’ will run from the end of this week, with events held in all districts.

An inaugural event at Ayios Dometios B primary school will kick off the events, which will run until December 3.

The event will begin at 11am, with Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis as the main speaker. It will include a talent show by the school’s pupils, as well as members of the Scouts, and will end with tree planting on the school grounds.

During the event, the public will be able to pick up free saplings to plant at home. The forestry department will also be stationed in other spots in Nicosia for an hour on the same day.

Saplings will also be offered from 10am at the following locations:

  • Eleftheria Square (at the start of Ledra street)
  • Makarios Avenue (parking at junction of Zenas Kanther and Theofanous Theodotou streets)
  • Athalassa National Forest park (southwest entrance and Ayios Georgios park)
  • Academias National Forest park (by refreshments kiosk)

Similar events will be held in other districts.

In Limassol, an event will be held at Kolossi – Apostolos Loukas primary school at 9.30am on December 1, where saplings will also be available. Forestry department officials will also be at:

  • Diikitiriou square, Anexartisias street
  • Polemidia National Forest Park (parking lot opposite forestry department offices)
  • Dasoudi (near the swimming pool)
  • My Mall, Zakaki

For Larnaca and Famagusta, an event will be held at Vergina Gymnasium in Larnaca, at 10am on December 14, where people will also be able to pick up saplings. They will also be able to go to:

  • Phinicoudes beach
  • Tapa Hana park (by Piale Pasha)
  • Cavo Greco Environment Information Centre

In Paphos, an event will be held at Kato Pyrgos Gymnasium at 11am on February 3, while saplings will be available at the school and also:

  • ‘Pervolia’ parking lot
  • Paphos municipality square
  • Polis Chrysochous central square

Forestry department staff will also be donating blood on December 1 and 2.

 

